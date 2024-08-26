NEWS

German arrested for beating partner at Cretan airport sent to court

A 27-year-old German national arrested last week for beating his 19-year-old partner while waiting to board a flight at the airport of Iraklio, Crete, is expected to appear before a court on Monday.

He faces charges of causing bodily harm and insult.

The incident took place on August 23 as the couple were preparing to board their flight back to Nuremberg. According to local news website Cretalive, they started arguing at the departures lounge as the 27-year-old had spent the last of their money to buy alcohol. At some point, the man began kicking her and spilled beer over her, prompting airport police to intervene.

The suspect has a history of domestic violence complaints filled against him in Germany. The 19-year-old told the authorities that he had used verbal and physical violence against her in the past, but he had apologized and she had decided to give him a chance, agreeing to travel to Greece together.

 

