Fatal amusement park ride was destined for scrap

An amusement park ride on which a teen lost his life last week was reportedly sold for scrap in 2020 but its new owner decided to keep it in operation after making improvised repairs, its previous owner has reportedly claimed.

The woman, who is described as the owner of an amusement park in the town of Katerini, has been asked to testify to an investigating magistrate about the case.

She allegedly contacted the victim’s father and told him that in 2020 she had sold the deadly ride, called the “Crazy Dance,” to its current owner.

The ride was destined for scrap in Bulgaria, but its new owner allegedly put it back into use after carrying out makeshift repairs.

Meanwhile, the head of the Thessaloniki Appellate Prosecutor’s Office, Nikos Kallidis, has requested the First Instance prosecutor of Polygyros to personally supervise three ongoing criminal investigations linked to the teen’s death.

The first investigation concerns the deadly accident itself, the second the operating regime of the amusement park and the third the certifications it received to operate both this year and in previous years.

In another development, the father of the 19-year-old victim presented a prosecutor in Polygyros with documents related to the safety of the ride as well as the operating status of the amusement park.