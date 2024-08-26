NEWS

Brawl between taxi drivers at Athens intercity bus terminal leaves one injured, shots fired

[Kathimerini]

A brawl between taxi drivers broke out on Monday afternoon at the Kifisos intercity bus terminal in western Athens, resulting in one person being injured and gunshots being fired.

According to MEGA TV, the brawl broke out over a ride to the airport. Reportedly, a woman approached the first taxi waiting in line and when she mentioned that she wanted to go to the airport, some other drivers came over and removed her luggage from the car.

At that point, a brawl broke out and one of the drivers returned with a gun and fired into the air, but fortunately no one was hit.

One of the drivers was transported to the hospital with bruises on his face and body.

Police quickly arrived at the scene and recovered two shell casings.

Transport Crime

