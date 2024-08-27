Two arrested over racially motivated attack on Thessaloniki bus

Two suspects, a woman aged 37 and a man, 36, are facing hate crime charges in the northern port city of Thessaloniki after assaulting a fellow bus passenger because of her race.

The incident took place on Monday morning when the victim, identified as a 23-year-old Congolese national, was riding a bus in the Thessaloniki suburb of Kalamaria.

According to a police announcement, the suspects “insulted the woman’s race and religion” and moved towards her in a “threatening manner,” while the 37-year-old also grabbed her arm.

The suspects were due to face a prosecutor.