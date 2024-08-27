Wildfire on Mt Pangaio rages for sixth day

A wildfire in a relatively remote part of Mount Pangaio in Kavala, northeastern Greece, was burning for a sixth consecutive day on Tuesday, destroying valuable forest and brushland.

According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, the blaze is not close to residential areas, but fire barriers are being created around villages and farms as a precaution.

A total of 46 fire engines with 280 crew members, 25 firefighters on foot, five water-dropping helicopters and an airplane are battling the blaze, the AMNA reported.