Panathinaikos soccer stadium gets municipal green light

The Athens municipal authority has approved the construction license that gives the green light for work to begin on a new soccer stadium for the Greek capital’s biggest club, Panathinaikos.

“This is a historic day for Panathinaikos,” Athens Mayor Haris Doukas commented in a social media post after the approval was announced on Tuesday, saying that it represents the culmination of eight months of hard work by the municipal authority to get the long-delayed project off the ground.

The 40,000-seat stadium is part of a bigger urban redevelopment project for the district of Votanikos that also foresees a park, entertainment venues and shops.

The City of Athens said the scheme is the “the largest and most complex local government project ever undertaken in our country,” in its official announcement on Tuesday.

Construction of the new stadium also entails the demolition of Panathinaikos’ historic seat on downtown Alexandras Avenue, the license for which has also been granted, the municipal authority said.