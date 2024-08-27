Tourist stranded on remote Corfu beach

An operation was launched on Tuesday to rescue a tourist after she became stranded on a remote beach on the Ionian island of Corfu.

The woman, who has not been identified, had managed the steep descent to Giali Beach on the island’s western coast but called for her when she found that she was unable to make the climb back up the rocky path.

The Fire Service dispatched a rescue team to the site to help the woman back to safety.

This was the second rescue operation conducted at the same beach in just a few days after an 18-year-old tourist fell and hurt himself on the climb on August 20.



According to the Corfu TV news site, there have been “several” accidents at Giali Beach this year involving visitors who found the terrain too challenging.