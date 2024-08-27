Mayor shuts all playgrounds due to safety concerns

A mayor in a northeastern municipality has shut down all 11 playgrounds in his area because none of them have a safety certificate.

Sithonia Mayor Ioannis Mallinis ordered the playgrounds to close, according to state broadcaster ERT.

Signs saying “Playground closed due to lack of certificates” have been erected around the sites, which will remain closed until an expert, who will travel from Athens, inspects them.

The mayor’s move follows the death last week in the neighboring municipality of Kassandra of a teenager on a decrepit funfair ride.