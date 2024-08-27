Man, 44, remanded for repeated rape of girl, 16

A 44-year-old man has been remanded in custody pending trial on charges of the repeated rape of a 16-year-old girl in Athens’ Kolonos district.

The accused, who denies the charge, reportedly testified before an investigating magistrate and a prosecutor that he was “in a relationship” with the victim for the past 2.5 months and that his wife left him as a result.

He also claimed that the minor had approached him about his son, with whom she had a relationship, and that it was his fault that he had not informed the girl’s father about the “relationship.”

The accused also requested the investigating magistrate to lift his phone confidentiality so that the messages he had exchanged with the victim could be examined.

The man’s son, the son’s girlfriend and his estranged wife also testified before the court officials as defense witnesses.

The 44-year-old is accused of raping the victim since last June using threats and blackmail.

The case unraveled after the victim revealed her ordeal to her family, who then contacted the police.

The rapes are said to have taken place on a site in Kolonos in the man’s car. He allegedly threatened to “kill her family” and “set fire to her house” if she revealed the rapes to anyone.