Church of Greece condemns ‘mockery’ at Paris Olympics

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics contained “scenes of mockery of predominantly Christian religious symbols and persons” that “provoked the religious sentiment and faith of billions of people,” the Orthodox Church of Greece has said.

The church expressed its first opinions on the event at a meeting of its Holy Synod, under the chairmanship of Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens.

“It is everyone’s duty to honor and respect the symbols of all religions, regardless of the religion, in order to avoid similar sad phenomena in the future,” a statement from the synod read.

The synod congratulated the country’s Olympians, “who once again united and made all Greeks proud,” and wished “the athletes who will participate in the Paralympic Games God’s strength and success in their efforts.”