No letup in domestic abuse

Domestic Violence Offices, which handle the majority of incidents, responded to 784 calls to the Domestic Violence Hotline last week, August 19-25. The number of female victims given the Panic Button app during this time was 147.

In total, 468 incidents were handled, resulting in 321 arrests, while five victims were brought to facilities by Hellenic Police cars and 16 to a medical examiner or hospital.

One or more specially configured areas that function as “safe houses” have been secured in each police precinct district throughout the country for the short-term accommodation of women victims of domestic violence, as well as their family members, such as minors, who require protection. 

