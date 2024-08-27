Suspects in Mykonos rape case released

The three men who were accused of raping a 23-year-old tourist on the Cycladic island of Mykonos were released on Tuesday without restrictive conditions.

The decision for their release was reportedly taken after the analysis of evidence showed that the sexual intercourse occurred with the consent of the plaintiff, according to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA).

The 23-year-old had filed a complaint claiming that in the early hours of June 30, she was raped by three men, while she was on vacation in Mykonos.

The three men, Pakistani nationals, were identified and brought to the Mykonos Police Department, where they acknowledged having sex with her.

A case was filed against them and they were turned over to the Syros district attorney and then released without restrictive conditions.

In its report, the news agency said, citing prosecutorial information, that after the examination of video evidence it was concluded “that all the sexual acts recorded were done with the absolute consent of the 23-year-old, with no evidence of rape.”

The woman was allegedly not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.