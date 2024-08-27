NEWS

Supreme Court weights in on release of Mykonos rape suspects

The spokespeople of the Supreme Court of Greece and the Prosecutor’s Office of the Supreme Court released a statement on Tuesday criticizing online media reports that negatively commented on the release, without restrictive conditions, of three men accused by a tourist of raping her in Mykonos.

The three men of Pakistani origin were released because the videos included in the case file showed that the sexual encounter with the tourist was consensual.

After highlighting that “confidentiality during the preliminary investigation is a fundamental principle of a fair trial,” the Supreme Court added that the practice of selectively leaking information about criminal cases leads to the creation of false impressions among the public.

The announcement also stated that this undermines the effectiveness of Greek justice and tarnishes the country’s reputation, adding that the only ones qualified to judge under the constitution and the laws are the judges and prosecutors of this country.

 

