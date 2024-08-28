NEWS

Missing Dutch tourist found dead on Samos island

A 64-year-old Dutch tourist who had been missing on the eastern Aegean island of Samos was found dead on Wednesday.

The woman, identified only as Brigitte, had disappeared on August 22 after hiking near the Tunnel of Eupalinos, a popular tourist attraction near the island’s southeastern coast. Her body was discovered by a Belgian tourist in the area, who then alerted the authorities.

Local and Dutch search teams, including eight dogs brought from the Netherlands, had been conducting a search for her.

At this time, there are no details available regarding the cause of her death.

