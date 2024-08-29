NEWS

Measures afoot to radically transform police force

Measures afoot to radically transform police force
[AMNA]

The Citizen Protection Ministry is reportedly drafting a bill seeking the radical transformation of the Hellenic Police (ELAS).

The bill will introduce targeted interventions in the structure, organization and operation of ELAS in order to respond more effectively to modern challenges.

The ministry’s aim is for ELAS headquarters to acquire a modern and flexible structure, for law enforcement to make use of all the available new technological tools, for the training of the police officers to be of higher quality and more substantial, and for the human resources of ELAS to be transparently evaluated and efficiently deployed.

The measures are deemed necessary to usher in an overall new approach to crime, and especially the prevention of forms of violence with a strong social dimension (domestic, gender, racist, against minors etc). 

Crime Police

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Detainee takes own life at police headquarters in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Detainee takes own life at police headquarters in Thessaloniki

Northern Greece police internal affairs unit uncovers drug trafficking ring
NEWS

Northern Greece police internal affairs unit uncovers drug trafficking ring

Police launch internal investigation after video of mafia-style murder surfaces
NEWS

Police launch internal investigation after video of mafia-style murder surfaces

Former and current Greek Police officials to stand trial for misconduct in TV host protection case
NEWS

Former and current Greek Police officials to stand trial for misconduct in TV host protection case

Bike police take to Kastoria streets
NEWS

Bike police take to Kastoria streets

Proactive policing yielding results
NEWS

Proactive policing yielding results