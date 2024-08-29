Measures afoot to radically transform police force

The Citizen Protection Ministry is reportedly drafting a bill seeking the radical transformation of the Hellenic Police (ELAS).

The bill will introduce targeted interventions in the structure, organization and operation of ELAS in order to respond more effectively to modern challenges.

The ministry’s aim is for ELAS headquarters to acquire a modern and flexible structure, for law enforcement to make use of all the available new technological tools, for the training of the police officers to be of higher quality and more substantial, and for the human resources of ELAS to be transparently evaluated and efficiently deployed.

The measures are deemed necessary to usher in an overall new approach to crime, and especially the prevention of forms of violence with a strong social dimension (domestic, gender, racist, against minors etc).