Suspect in Corfu hit-and-run arrested 

Police on Thursday arrested a 28-year-old man they believe was involved in a hit-and-run accident at the island of Corfu late Wednesday night that left two 18-year-olds injured.

The suspect was driving a car in the area of Livadi Ropa when he smashed into the two victims riding a motorcycle. The two 18=year-old fell on the ground while the car driver fled.

One of the victims suffered a serious injury in his leg and is being treated at the Attic Hospital.

Officers used footage from road cameras and witness statements to identify the suspect.