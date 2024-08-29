NEWS

Suspect in Corfu hit-and-run arrested 

Suspect in Corfu hit-and-run arrested 
[InTime News]

Police on Thursday arrested a 28-year-old man they believe was involved in a hit-and-run accident at the island of Corfu late Wednesday night that left two 18-year-olds injured.

The suspect was driving a car in the area of Livadi Ropa when he smashed into the two victims riding a motorcycle. The two 18=year-old fell on the ground while the car driver fled. 

One of the victims suffered a serious injury in his leg and is being treated at the Attic Hospital.

Officers used footage from road cameras and witness statements to identify the suspect. 

Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Fatal amusement park ride was destined for scrap
NEWS

Fatal amusement park ride was destined for scrap

Man on Evia dies after falling into well
NEWS

Man on Evia dies after falling into well

Fire engulfs Athens bus
NEWS

Fire engulfs Athens bus

Inspector calls fun park ride that caused teenager’s death ‘extremely dangerous’
NEWS

Inspector calls fun park ride that caused teenager’s death ‘extremely dangerous’

Rhodes: Missing British tourist found drowned
NEWS

Rhodes: Missing British tourist found drowned

Paragliding instructor dies after takeoff in northern Greece
NEWS

Paragliding instructor dies after takeoff in northern Greece