NEWS

Woman in Thessaloniki accused of rape

Woman in Thessaloniki accused of rape

An 18-year-old woman in the northern city of Thessaloniki was charged with rape, following a complaint filed by a 20-year-old man earlier this week. 

The act attributed to her was allegedly committed last Tuesday afternoon in an abandoned house, northeast of the city. The victim told the police that the 18-year-old took advantage of his indisposition due to alcohol consumption to achieve sexual intercourse.

According to information, the accused denies the act.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Athens high school targeted in arson attack
NEWS

Athens high school targeted in arson attack

Measures afoot to radically transform police force
NEWS

Measures afoot to radically transform police force

Two Turks detained over deadly migrant boat chase off Symi
NEWS

Two Turks detained over deadly migrant boat chase off Symi

No letup in domestic abuse
NEWS

No letup in domestic abuse

Supreme Court weights in on release of Mykonos rape suspects
NEWS

Supreme Court weights in on release of Mykonos rape suspects

Suspects in Mykonos rape case released
NEWS

Suspects in Mykonos rape case released