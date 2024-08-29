Woman in Thessaloniki accused of rape

An 18-year-old woman in the northern city of Thessaloniki was charged with rape, following a complaint filed by a 20-year-old man earlier this week.

The act attributed to her was allegedly committed last Tuesday afternoon in an abandoned house, northeast of the city. The victim told the police that the 18-year-old took advantage of his indisposition due to alcohol consumption to achieve sexual intercourse.

According to information, the accused denies the act.