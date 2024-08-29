Eco-militant group claims responsibility for fire in Thessaloniki egg factory

The fire at the factory, reportedly one of the largest of its kind in northern Greece, belonging to the company “Tsakiris Eggs S.A.,” started shortly after 8 p.m. on August 22.

“We take responsibility for the arson at the Tsakiris family egg production company in the Thessaloniki” the Animal Liberation Front said in its statement, published in an anarchist website, adding “You are not entrepreneurs but murderers of millions of animals.”

“Thousands of animals die every day under deplorable conditions for the taste of their flesh, generating immense profits […] In a world where the extermination of the defenseless [animals] is the norm, we refuse to be part of it. We refuse to passively watch the slaughter and fight with fire,” the statement read.