NEWS

Eco-militant group claims responsibility for fire in Thessaloniki egg factory

Eco-militant group claims responsibility for fire in Thessaloniki egg factory

An eco-militant organization calling itself the Animal Liberation Front (MAZ) claimed responsibility for the fire that broke out last week at an egg processing plant in Neochorouda, Thessaloniki.

The fire at the factory, reportedly one of the largest of its kind in northern Greece, belonging to the company “Tsakiris Eggs S.A.,” started shortly after 8 p.m. on August 22.

“We take responsibility for the arson at the Tsakiris family egg production company in the Thessaloniki” the Animal Liberation Front said in its statement, published in an anarchist website, adding “You are not entrepreneurs but murderers of millions of animals.”

“Thousands of animals die every day under deplorable conditions for the taste of their flesh, generating immense profits […] In a world where the extermination of the defenseless [animals] is the norm, we refuse to be part of it. We refuse to passively watch the slaughter and fight with fire,” the statement read.

The organization further threatened, “If you rebuild it [the factory], we will burn it down again.”

In a statement issued a few hours after the fire, the company’s CEO, Pavlos Tsakiris, announced that the fire completely destroyed the facilities that housed the administration offices, egg packaging, and logistics infrastructure.

He added, that the facilities housing animals were not threatened, as they are located at different sites. 

However, as reported by MEGA TV, the fire service remains skeptical of the eco-militant group’s claims of responsibility for the arson attack, with sources stating that it was most likely caused by a short-circuit and not arson. 

Environment Crime Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Drone operator arrested for allegedly causing East Attica wildfire
NEWS

Drone operator arrested for allegedly causing East Attica wildfire

Demolition of illegal beach buildings halted
NEWS

Demolition of illegal beach buildings halted

Woman in Thessaloniki accused of rape
NEWS

Woman in Thessaloniki accused of rape

Athens high school targeted in arson attack
NEWS

Athens high school targeted in arson attack

Measures afoot to radically transform police force
NEWS

Measures afoot to radically transform police force

Two Turks detained over deadly migrant boat chase off Symi
NEWS

Two Turks detained over deadly migrant boat chase off Symi