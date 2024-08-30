Changes set to be introduced to schools

Ahead of the new academic year, which starts on September 11, Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis presented 11 changes to improve the teaching process and school life in a meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday.

Mitsotakis said in his statement that the 11 “very important changes” include 10,000 new permanent teacher hires.

Apart from the ban on mobile phones, the changes include dealing with damage or destruction, partial or total, of school buildings, premises and facilities attributed to a particular pupil. The the expense of repair is borne by the student (if he or she is an adult) or the parents/guardians. Simultaneously, the parameters for taking pictures or recording videos within a school are more stringent. Students face a three-day suspension if they film, take pictures, or record instructors or fellow students without getting permission. At the same time, the absences’ context is also altered. When there are either fewer than 50 absences during the academic year or 114 absences overall – more than 50 of which are excused – the level of attendance is deemed satisfactory. Late arrival in class is considered an absence.

The digital tutorial is introduced through allowing students interactive participation and providing individualized support from the 98 teachers who have been assigned to provide remedial teaching in the 45 subjects that will be tested nationwide in June in general and vocational high schools.

It also foresees the introduction of interactive learning systems from the 36,264 interactive whiteboards installed by December 31, 2024. Moreover, the e-parents application will inform parents and guardians of student scores as well as school announcements.

The Stop-bullying.gr platform will take center stage after its debut at the end of the last school year. So far 1,243 parents/guardians and 185 students have created user profiles to date, while 285 and 43 reports have already been submitted.

Activities promoting the concept of active citizens are also introduced, with Greece being the first country to harmonize its curriculum with the 17 goals of sustainable development of the UN.

School career orientation is included for all students in the first year of senior high. Students will enter with a personal code in an electronic application to choose a vocational guidance company from a register of certified companies. An IT certificate is also on the cards. Changes will also take place in the literature course to help students understand texts and move away from rote learning.