Fire service skeptical of arson claims in egg factory fire

Fire service skeptical of arson claims in egg factory fire

The fire service remains skeptical of the eco-militant group’s claims of responsibility for the arson attack on an egg factory in Thessaloniki, as reported by MEGA TV on Thursday.

Based on initial findings, the fire service doubts that the fire was caused by arson. Instead, authorities suggest that the fire was caused by a short circuit.

A guard and two drivers, who were transporting pallets with egg trays, were present at the scene, and there is no indication of anyone else being there.

The investigation into the causes of the fire by the Hellenic Police and the fire service is ongoing.

 

