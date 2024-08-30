Prosecutor orders technical inspection of fatal funfair ride

The family of the 19-year-old man who died last week on a fun park ride in Pefkochori, in Halkidiki, has welcomed the order of a Thessaloniki appellate prosecutor that a a certified engineer conduct a technical inspection of the fatal ride.

The move by the Thessaloniki prosecutor overturns an earlier ruling by a local prosecutor in Polygyros that no technical inspection should take place, a decision that the man’s family described as a “scandal.”

“Justice is working and any obstacle that arises will be overcome swiftly by these remarkable people who represent it, in order to bring justice to every child who has been killed, along with my boy,” the young man’s father said after the decision was announced.

Family and friends of the young man, who sustained massive injuries as he was flung from a spinning chair ride when his seat came unstuck, were also present at the courthouse.

An expert who examined the fun park ride last week found that the extensive metal corrosion had caused the fatal accident. Other reports said that the ride had been sold for scrap some years ago but had been put back into use by its new owner.