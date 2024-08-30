NEWS

Police in Athens ban two rallies called for Sunday

Police in Athens ban two rallies called for Sunday
Police in Athens have banned two rallies called for Sunday on Syntagma Square.

Two organizations, the Community of Special Forces Reserves and Constitutional National Assembly/Direct Democracy, had called rallies for 10:30 a.m. and 12 noon, respectively.

Police said that the ban, which applies to the wider area around Syntagma Square, was issued “because, on the one hand, the organizers did not notify authorities of their intention to invite the greater public to attend and, on the other, because their meetings pose significant danger to public safety and seriously threaten the social and economic life in the specific area, the circulation of vehicles and pedestrians, and the functioning of infrastructure and social facilities at the meeting point.”

Protest

