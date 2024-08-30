Car stuck after pothole appears in Athens street amid heavy rain

A car got stuck in a pothole that opened up on an Athens street amid heavy rain.

The pothole on Halkidos Street appeared following recent roadworks by a utility company. Municipal officials quickly responded, securing the area and coordinating with the contractor so that the car owner would be compensated.

The municipality has identified around 200 flood-prone spots and monitors them with inspections, drones and municipal police. They reported that regular cleaning of city drains has helped reduce flooding issues, with 14,700 drains cleaned this year.