NEWS

Car stuck after pothole appears in Athens street amid heavy rain

Car stuck after pothole appears in Athens street amid heavy rain

A car got stuck in a pothole that opened up on an Athens street amid heavy rain.

The pothole on Halkidos Street appeared following recent roadworks by a utility company. Municipal officials quickly responded, securing the area and coordinating with the contractor so that the car owner would be compensated.

The municipality has identified around 200 flood-prone spots and monitors them with inspections, drones and municipal police. They reported that regular cleaning of city drains has helped reduce flooding issues, with 14,700 drains cleaned this year.

Weather Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Girl, 13, killed by lightning on beach
NEWS

Girl, 13, killed by lightning on beach

French woman missing in Greece sent distress text, hotel owner says
NEWS

French woman missing in Greece sent distress text, hotel owner says

Wave sweeps woman into sea
NEWS

Wave sweeps woman into sea

Two people confirmed to have been in missing helicopter
NEWS

Two people confirmed to have been in missing helicopter

Prosecutor orders technical inspection of fatal funfair ride
NEWS

Prosecutor orders technical inspection of fatal funfair ride

Suspect in Corfu hit-and-run accident arrested 
NEWS

Suspect in Corfu hit-and-run accident arrested 