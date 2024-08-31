Stars gather for Giannis Antetokounmpo’s nuptials

NBA star LeBron James and tennis legend Serena Williams are among the many high-caliber guests expected to attend the wedding of Giannis Antetokounmpo and his partner of 10 years, Mariah Riddlesprigger, at the Costa Navarino resort in southwest Greece on Sunday.

According to state broadcaster ERT, guests started to arrive at Kalamata Airport on Friday, including the four owners of the Milwaukee Bucks, the team that the Greek Nigerian plays for.

Lear jets are expected to land on Saturday, while helicopters will transport guests to the Costa Navarino.

Media reports said that many of the 200 or so guests have in recent days taken cruises to the Ionian Islands and will head to Navarino Bay by boat.