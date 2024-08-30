NEWS

Kasselakis and McBeth marry in Hania under tight security

SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis and his partner, Tyler McBeth, married at the Hania Botanical Garden on Friday evening under tight security.

A police patrol blocked access to uninvited guests. Two people were detained for attempting to capture aerial footage with a drone. Authorities used a drone detection system and required guests to surrender their phones. 

Kasselakis and McBeth are already married. In October 2023, a month after his election as SYRIZA leader, they were wed in a low-key ceremony held at Brooklyn City Hall, in New York.

