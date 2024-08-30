Kasselakis and McBeth marry in Hania under tight security

SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis and his partner, Tyler McBeth, married at the Hania Botanical Garden on Friday evening under tight security.

A police patrol blocked access to uninvited guests. Two people were detained for attempting to capture aerial footage with a drone. Authorities used a drone detection system and required guests to surrender their phones.

Kasselakis and McBeth are already married. In October 2023, a month after his election as SYRIZA leader, they were wed in a low-key ceremony held at Brooklyn City Hall, in New York.