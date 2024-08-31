Police hunt for motorbike suspects who evaded inspection in Keratsini

Police have launched a manhunt for two suspects who fled on a motorbike after failing to comply with a police stop for inspection in the Keratsini area of western Piraeus on Saturday.

According to authorities, the suspects abandoned a bag near the scene of the attempted stop, which was later found to contain three hand grenades.

Bomb disposal experts were immediately dispatched to the intersection of Anapafseos and Platonos streets to secure the area.

Traffic in the vicinity has been rerouted as a precaution.