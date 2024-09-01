NEWS

September ushers with scattered showers and storms across Greece

[InTime News]

Across Greece, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Sunday, particularly in central and southern mainland areas and the Aegean.

Temperatures will peak at 32-33 degrees Celsius in the central and northern regions and 29-31 degrees elsewhere. 

Athens will see intermittent clouds, with a chance of brief showers, as temperatures range from 23 to 31 degrees Celsius. Winds will shift in the evening, starting from the north at 2 to 4 Beaufort before becoming variable up to 3 Beaufort. Dust levels in the atmosphere will be elevated.

Thessaloniki will have partly cloudy skies, with temperatures between 22 and 31 degrees Celsius and light winds.

Winds in the Aegean may reach up to 6 Beaufort.

These conditions follow the recent cold pool phenomenon, which brought heavy rain and hail to several areas.

