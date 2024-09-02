NEWS

Police investigate stabbing at sardine festival in Preveza

File photo.

Greek police are investigating a stabbing that occurred late Sunday during a sardine festival in the northwestern city of Preveza. 

The victim, who was attending the event with his family, was suddenly attacked by an unknown assailant described by witnesses as a young man. The attacker stabbed the victim twice in the head and neck in full view of hundreds of festival-goers.

Witnesses reported no visible confrontation between the two prior to the attack.

The victim received first aid on-site before being transported to Preveza Hospital, though his current condition remains unclear. 

Authorities have not confirmed if the attacker has been apprehended.

