Police investigate stabbing at sardine festival in Preveza

Greek police are investigating a stabbing that occurred late Sunday during a sardine festival in the northwestern city of Preveza.

The victim, who was attending the event with his family, was suddenly attacked by an unknown assailant described by witnesses as a young man. The attacker stabbed the victim twice in the head and neck in full view of hundreds of festival-goers.

Witnesses reported no visible confrontation between the two prior to the attack.

The victim received first aid on-site before being transported to Preveza Hospital, though his current condition remains unclear.

Authorities have not confirmed if the attacker has been apprehended.