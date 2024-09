The school year for nurseries and kindergartens begins this Monday.

Typically, they open on September 1, but this year the start was postponed to the next working day.

Nurseries and kindergartens will operate until July 31 of the following year, with hours running from Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 3.45 p.m.

Schools nationwide are set to reopen on Wednesday, September 11, with the customary blessing ceremony.