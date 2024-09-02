NEWS

PM visits Thessaly to review flood recovery efforts

PM visits Thessaly to review flood recovery efforts
[InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the town of Farkadona in Thessaly on Monday, a year after the area was devastated by storm Daniel.

During his visit, he met with the Farkadona Reconstruction Committee at the town hall and toured the local primary school, which is being reconstructed after the floods.

The meeting addressed the progress of restoration efforts and the timeline for ongoing projects as part of a 3 billion euro recovery plan. The plan includes €182.7 million in initial aid for over 50,000 beneficiaries, €237.7 million for local governments and targeted business support for Farkadona and the nearby village of Palamas.

