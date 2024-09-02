NEWS

Education Min warns of mobile phone impact on learning at UNESCO conference

File photo. [Annie Flanagan/The New York Times]

Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis emphasized the distraction caused by mobile phones in schools after attending the UNESCO Digital Learning Week in Paris on Monday.

“UNESCO research shows that mobile phones can make students lose focus for up to 20 minutes,” he said in a post on social media.

Pierrakakis noted that limiting phone use in Belgium, Spain and the UK led to improved student performance, especially among those struggling academically.

“Technology should enhance education, not distract from it,” he added.

The conference focuses on integrating technology and artificial intelligence in education.

