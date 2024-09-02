NEWS

Two men arrested in beating of Greek-Canadian in Crete

Two men were arrested Monday in connection with the violent beating of Greek-Canadian Emmanuel Kakoulakis in Iraklio, Crete, about six weeks ago.

Local media Cretapost reported that the suspects are a 31-year-old from the Rethymno municipality of Mylopotamos and a 32-year-old from the Iraklio municipality of Malevizi.

They were identified soon after the incident and had been wanted by police.

The men turned themselves in to Malevizi police on Monday with their lawyer and face charges. They have been granted until Wednesday to prepare their defense. 

The attack occurred after Kakoulakis, on vacation with his family, confronted a group in a coffee shop for burning his hand with a cigarette. The suspects then brutally beat him in front of his family.

