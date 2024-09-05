Three minors arrested for bullying, robbery on Zakynthos

Three minors, aged 13 and 14, were arrested on the island of Zakynthos, western Greece, for bullying and stealing from a 14-year-old classmate over several months.

The suspects, including two brothers, repeatedly assaulted the boy and stole 300 euros in total. The abuse was exposed when they attacked him in public on Solomos Square, slapping and insulting him.

A friend recorded the incident and the video was given to the police. The minors and their parents, who were charged with neglect, were released pending a court date. The suspects face charges of violence, intimidation and robbery.