NEWS

Three minors arrested for bullying, robbery on Zakynthos

Three minors arrested for bullying, robbery on Zakynthos
File photo.

Three minors, aged 13 and 14, were arrested on the island of Zakynthos, western Greece, for bullying and stealing from a 14-year-old classmate over several months.

The suspects, including two brothers, repeatedly assaulted the boy and stole 300 euros in total. The abuse was exposed when they attacked him in public on Solomos Square, slapping and insulting him.

A friend recorded the incident and the video was given to the police. The minors and their parents, who were charged with neglect, were released pending a court date. The suspects face charges of violence, intimidation and robbery.

Crime Child

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Founder of children’s charity to stand trial for sexual abuse of minors
NEWS

Founder of children’s charity to stand trial for sexual abuse of minors

12-year-old transferred to reformatory for alleged sexual abuse of 9-year-old
NEWS

12-year-old transferred to reformatory for alleged sexual abuse of 9-year-old

Anti-pride demo organizer arrested
NEWS

Anti-pride demo organizer arrested

Prosecutor insists founder of Ark stands trial for abuse
NEWS

Prosecutor insists founder of Ark stands trial for abuse

Murder investigation underway after body of missing girl (11) found
NEWS

Murder investigation underway after body of missing girl (11) found

Girl, 14, accuses stepfather of rape
NEWS

Girl, 14, accuses stepfather of rape