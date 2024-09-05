Drunk passenger forces emergency landing on Kos-bound flight
An EasyJet flight from London Gatwick to the Greek island of Kos was forced to make an emergency landing in Munich after a drunk passenger attempted to enter the cockpit.
Local authorities arrested the passenger upon landing.
A video posted on TikTok shows the flight crew restraining the man as other passengers looked on. The incident, first reported by British newspaper The Sun, caused significant disruption, and passengers had to spend the night in a hotel.