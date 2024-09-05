NEWS

Attica police issue almost 18,000 fines for traffic violations over summer

Attica police issue almost 18,000 fines for traffic violations over summer
[InTime News]

Police in Attica conducted around 52,500 traffic inspections and issued almost 18,000 fines for various motoring offenses over the summer.

In the three months from June to August, police issued over 8,800 fines for failing to wear a helmet, almost 2,500 for not using a seat belt, 1,500 for speeding, 117 for dangerous maneuvers and 80 for “showing off.”

In addition, over 3,000 fines were issued to people for driving without a license and almost 700 to drivers without insurance.

There were over 500 violations of mobile phone use while driving and almost 600 for driving without a silencer.

Police said that in the first seven months of the year, traffic violations were up 21 percent on the same period last year.

Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Accident causes major delays on Kifissos Avenue, Attiki Odos
NEWS

Accident causes major delays on Kifissos Avenue, Attiki Odos

Traffic plan in place for Acropolis Rally
NEWS

Traffic plan in place for Acropolis Rally

Brawl between taxi drivers at Athens intercity bus terminal leaves one injured, shots fired
NEWS

Brawl between taxi drivers at Athens intercity bus terminal leaves one injured, shots fired

Thirty new buses hit the streets in Athens
NEWS

Thirty new buses hit the streets in Athens

Fire engulfs Athens bus
NEWS

Fire engulfs Athens bus

Hundreds of new buses to hit Athens streets soon
NEWS

Hundreds of new buses to hit Athens streets soon