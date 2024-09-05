Attica police issue almost 18,000 fines for traffic violations over summer

Police in Attica conducted around 52,500 traffic inspections and issued almost 18,000 fines for various motoring offenses over the summer.

In the three months from June to August, police issued over 8,800 fines for failing to wear a helmet, almost 2,500 for not using a seat belt, 1,500 for speeding, 117 for dangerous maneuvers and 80 for “showing off.”

In addition, over 3,000 fines were issued to people for driving without a license and almost 700 to drivers without insurance.

There were over 500 violations of mobile phone use while driving and almost 600 for driving without a silencer.

Police said that in the first seven months of the year, traffic violations were up 21 percent on the same period last year.