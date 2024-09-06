NEWS

ESY doctors allowed to work privately outside duty hours

ESY doctors allowed to work privately outside duty hours

One in seven National Health Service (ESY) permanent doctors have reportedly stated their intention to open a private practice or collaborate with a private clinic or diagnostic center, taking advantage of the new institutional framework that permits them to work privately outside of their regular duty hours.

The greatest interest comes from the Regional Health Directorate of Macedonia and Thrace.

Incentives for interested physicians include the potential for pay increases as well as the opportunity to treat patients who, even if they were willing to seek their services, would not select the public hospital for a variety of reasons. One important factor is the length of time it takes see a specific doctor.

“For a routine, laparoscopic gynecological operation, the waiting time in a public hospital is up to one year,” a doctor from the surgical department of an Attica hospital told Kathimerini. 

Health Employment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Half of hospital directors fail employment exams
NEWS

Half of hospital directors fail employment exams

Calls for psychologist profession to be regulated
NEWS

Calls for psychologist profession to be regulated

2,145 nursing positions added to Greek hospitals
NEWS

2,145 nursing positions added to Greek hospitals

High interest in Health Ministry’s regional leadership roles
NEWS

High interest in Health Ministry’s regional leadership roles

Gov’t advertises for top hospital admin positions
NEWS

Gov’t advertises for top hospital admin positions

Nurses fleeing exhausting working conditions in ESY
NEWS

Nurses fleeing exhausting working conditions in ESY