ESY doctors allowed to work privately outside duty hours

One in seven National Health Service (ESY) permanent doctors have reportedly stated their intention to open a private practice or collaborate with a private clinic or diagnostic center, taking advantage of the new institutional framework that permits them to work privately outside of their regular duty hours.

The greatest interest comes from the Regional Health Directorate of Macedonia and Thrace.

Incentives for interested physicians include the potential for pay increases as well as the opportunity to treat patients who, even if they were willing to seek their services, would not select the public hospital for a variety of reasons. One important factor is the length of time it takes see a specific doctor.

“For a routine, laparoscopic gynecological operation, the waiting time in a public hospital is up to one year,” a doctor from the surgical department of an Attica hospital told Kathimerini.