NEWS

Jackals shot and hung

Jackals shot and hung
File photo.

Police have launched an inquiry after the public outcry sparked by a video posted on social media showing three dead jackals hanging in two different places in the region of Messinia in southern Greece. 

According to a report on Skai TV, the jackals were shot and killed earlier in the week in the village of Xirochori in Mani by an unknown assailant or assailants.

One of the jackals was hung in the village square and two on signposts.

Another atrocity followed when a fox was also hanged in the area.

The incidents were the latest in a long string of reports of animal cruelty in different parts of the country.

In 2023 alone, there were more than 10,000 animal abuse complaints. 

Animal Protection

