Suspension for students who use cell phones at school, says minister

[Shutterstock]

Students who openly use their cell phone at school will face suspension of one day, while those who use their devices to make video recordings could be expelled, Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis has said.

Discussing new legislation that will apply to this school year on state broadcaster ERT, the minister made a direct link between bullying and the use of cell phones in schools.

“We have seen an increase in bullying in schools. If a child is filmed in a very sensitive moment – as has occurred in incidents that have come to our attention – the student who does the filming will have to change school,” he said.

While previous education ministers had banned the use of cell phones in school, he was introducing clear penalties for it, he added.

Education Technology

