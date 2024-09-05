Five drownings in 24 hours

Five people have drowned while swimming in the last 24 hours, the coast guard has said.

On Thursday evening, a 75-year-old man was removed unconscious from the sea in Vrachati, Corinthia. He was transferred to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On the northeasterly island of Thassos, a 78-year-old Bulgarian man was also found in an unconscious state on a beach but attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

There were two drownings on the Dodecanese island of Rhodes, in separate incidents involving a 54-year-old German national and 76-year-old Frenchman.

In Stylida, Central Greece, an 87-year-old man died while swimming.