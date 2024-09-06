Two arrested after violent attack in Filothei suburb leaves one injured

The incident occurred on Olympionikou Diadochou Konstantinou Avenue and involved three vehicles. Two cars carrying a total of ten passengers stopped a third vehicle with five occupants.

The attackers allegedly questioned the five passengers about their sports team affiliations. When they did not respond, the assailants smashed the car’s windows and assaulted a 20-year-old man. The victim, attempting to escape, jumped over a two-meter wall and was later taken to Evangelismos Hospital with injuries.

Despite initial reports, it remains unclear whether the police are treating the incident as sports-related violence.

Shortly after the attack, authorities located a vehicle on Kifissias Avenue with two individuals inside. Both were arrested as part of the ongoing investigation.