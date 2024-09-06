70-year-old farmer in critical condition after brutal shooting in Rethymno

A 70-year-old farmer is fighting for his life after being shot in a violent attack in the village of Villandredo, Rethymno, Crete. The assailants, wearing masks, ambushed the farmer at his livestock facility. As soon as he entered the premises, he was shot multiple times, leaving him in critical condition.

Despite his severe injuries, the farmer managed to call his son, who arrived at the scene and transported him to Rethymno General Hospital. He is currently being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Doctors are working to stabilize him as he has sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his legs and arm. Reports also indicate that the assailants severed the farmer’s tongue.

The police are investigating the attack and are searching for the perpetrators. The victim is the father of a young man who was attacked with corrosive liquid in July in the Koumperi area of Rethymno. Authorities are investigating a potential link between the two incidents.

Early reports suggest that both attacks may be related to ongoing disputes over land in the Rethymno area, indicating a longstanding feud among the involved parties.