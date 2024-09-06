NEWS

Man, 64, in court for secretly filming woman, 18, on train

A 64-year-old man has appeared in court in Thessaloniki on charges of violating personal data after he was caught secretly filming a 18-year-old female fellow passenger with a cell phone on a train.

The incident happened on the Athens to Thessaloniki service, when a third passenger informed the woman that she was being filmed by the man.

The complainant reported the incident to a ticket conductor, who requested to see the man’s phone, where he found 7 to 8 videos that focused on the woman’s chest and face in the device’s trash bin.

Police arrested the man when the train arrived in Thessaloniki.

