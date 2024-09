Two people were killed in a crash Friday night in Anavyssos, East Attica.

The accident occurred around 9 p.m. on Athens-Sounion Avenue when a car driven by a 31-year-old woman collided with a motorcycle. The 28-year-old motorcyclist and his 30-year-old passenger died at the scene.

Police later reported that the motorcyclist did not have a valid license and the motorcycle was stolen. The cause of the crash is under investigation.