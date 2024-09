A 69-year-old shepherd was critically injured in a shooting at his farm in Vilandredo, Rethymno, on Friday morning.

He was transferred to the ICU at Iraklio University Hospital, where he underwent surgery for gunshot wounds to his limbs and spine, as well as bleeding from his femoral artery. The victim also suffered mouth injuries, possibly inflicted with scissors.

Police are investigating and searching for the suspect or suspects responsible.