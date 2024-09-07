Prosecutor seeks reduced charge for lawyer in domestic abuse case

A prosecutor has recommended that criminal lawyer Apostolos Lytras face misdemeanor charges, not felony, in the alleged abuse of his wife, attorney Sofia Polyzogopoulou. The charge would be reduced to “dangerous bodily harm” from “serious intentional bodily harm.”

The prosecutor also proposed replacing Lytras’ pretrial detention with restrictions, including a restraining order, barring him from the family home, prohibiting contact with the victim, requiring therapy and mandating twice-monthly police check-ins.

Lytras, 52, was temporarily arrested in June for assaulting his wife. He was rearrested after sending a threatening message to Polyzogopoulou, 37. He remains in pretrial detention.