Man shot outside nightclub in Peristeri

A 37-year-old man was injured in a shooting incident outside a nightclub in Peristeri, western Athens, in the early hours of Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred around 6 a.m. when three individuals, believed to be Roma, attempted to enter the nightclub but were denied entry by a staff member.

The trio initially left the scene but returned shortly afterward. They then fired at the employee, hitting him in the leg, before fleeing the area.

The injured man was transported by ambulance to the General Hospital of Nikaia. During their investigation, police at the scene recovered two shell casings and one bullet.