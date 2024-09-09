Thessaloniki’s potential role in connecting initiatives

Several ambassadors and other officials discussed Thessaloniki’s potential as a hub connecting separate trade initiatives, such as the Indian-Middle East-Europe economic corridor and the Three Seas Initiative connecting the Black, Adriatic and Baltic seas.

The Ambassadors of the US, George Tsunis, the United Arab Emirates, Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, India, Rudrendra Tandon, Israel, Noam Katz, as well as the US Ambassador to Cyprus, Julie Fisher, were among those who took part in a roundtable organized in Thessaloniki Sunday by the Delphi Economic Forum, Kathimerini, the Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC) and HELEXPO, organizers of exhibition events, notably the Thessaloniki International Fair.

The Three Seas Initiative was set up to promote connectivity projects through cross-border infrastructure investments and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor aims to enhance trade flow resilience, including energy and data flows amid challenges to geopolitical stability.

Deputy Foreign Minister, Ambassador Alexandra Papadopoulou, explained Thessaloniki’s role as a potential hub and affirmed Greece’s strong support for initiative such as Three Seas and the role they play in forging ties between peoples. Greece, as a stable democracy in a stability-challenged region and as a country that talks to everyone else, can help tie up the various initiative.

Fisher noted countries do not have the luxury of missing chances for closer ties, adding that it is important for the EU to play a leading role in such initiatives.

Katz referred to challenges in Middle East stability, including the war his country in involved in and said cooperations such as the two under discussion are absolutely necessary, since they set common goals and promote creative solutions that could contribute to stability.

Al Dhaheri noted how seeking to resolve conflicts and differences can open up business opportunities. He noted that the UAE are working on cooperation agreements with every country represented in this roundtable.

Tsunis developed the US role in seeking and promoting regional cooperation, placing emphasis on energy self-sufficiency infrastructure, economic development and global security issues. He noted that his country spends $900 billion annually on global security architecture.

Tandon noted India’s emergence as a power in global trade, with combined imports and exports of around $1 trillion. He also referred to longstanding ties with Greece and the importance of cooperation with Europe, especially in technology.

Angelina Eichhorst of the EU’s diplomatic branch, the European External Action Service, spoke of the need for EU’s connectivity agenda to be speeded up. More funding through the EU budget is needed, she said. She added is very serious about taking in new members.

Tom Ellis, editor-in-chief of Kathimerini English Edition, and Endy Zemenides, HALC’s Executive Director, moderated the discussion.