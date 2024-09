A 23-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday night in a crash in Menidi, East Attica.

The accident occurred around 9:40 p.m. at Parnithas and Eleftheriou Venizelou intersection. The rider lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a parked car.

Police and paramedics arrived and confirmed his death at the scene. Authorities are reviewing security camera footage to determine the cause of the crash.