NEWS

87-year-old man arrested for attempted murder of wife

File photo.

An 87-year-old man was arrested on Sunday morning in Palaio Faliro, south of Athens, on charges of attempting to kill his wife.

The suspect, a British national, is accused of trying to suffocate his 89-year-old wife with a pillow.

The victim was transported to Tzaneio General Hospital in Piraeus, where she is currently receiving treatment.

No information has been released regarding the motive.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Crime

