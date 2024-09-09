87-year-old man arrested for attempted murder of wife

An 87-year-old man was arrested on Sunday morning in Palaio Faliro, south of Athens, on charges of attempting to kill his wife.

The suspect, a British national, is accused of trying to suffocate his 89-year-old wife with a pillow.

The victim was transported to Tzaneio General Hospital in Piraeus, where she is currently receiving treatment.

No information has been released regarding the motive.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.