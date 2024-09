Athens taxis are off the streets Monday due to a 24-hour strike by the Attica Taxi Drivers’ Union (SATA).

The strike, which runs from 5 a.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, protests tax and insurance policies, unfair competition, and the government’s plan to make electric vehicles mandatory by 2026.

A general assembly is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Peristeri Exhibition Center.